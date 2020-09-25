North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken the rare move of apologising over the reportedly brutal killing of a South Korea official.Mr Kim said he is “very sorry” about the “unexpected” and “unfortunate” incident near the rivals’ disputed sea boundary, South Korean officials said.On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.It is extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologise to rival South Korea on any issue.

Thus Mr Kim’s apology was expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea and mounting criticism of South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the man’s death this week, which they described as an "atrocious act".

What did Mr Kim say and how did North Korea account for his death?

Mr Moon’s adviser Suh Hoon cited the North Korean message as saying: "Comrade Kim Jong Un, the State Affairs Commission chairman, feels very sorry to give big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and South Korean citizens because an unexpected, unfortunate incident happened.”

According to the North Korean message, North Korean troops first fired blanks after the man found in the North’s waters refused to answer other than saying he was from South Korea a couple of times.

Then, as he made moves to flee, the North Korean troops fired 10 rounds. When they came near the floating object, they only found lots of blood but no sign of him.

The troops determined he was dead and burned the floating object in line with anti-coronavirus rules, according to the North Korean message read by Mr Suh.What do South Korea claim happened to him?

Senior South Korean military officer Ahn Young Ho told a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday that North Korea killed the man likely because of elevated anti-coronavirus measures that involve “indiscriminate shooting” at anyone approaching its borders illegally.

South Korean National Security Council chairman Suh Hoon speaks at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea Credit: Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP

Defence Minister Suh Wook said at the same meeting that the official was believed to have tried to defect because he left his shoes on the ship, put on a life jacket and boarded a floating object.

Mr Suh also cited circumstantial evidence indicating the defection attempt. Some experts say there was not enough proof to conclude he tried to cross over to North Korea.What else is known about the man?South Korean coast guard said earlier on Friday that their ships were searching waters near the boundary in case the official’s body drifts back.

Coast guard officials said they were also checking the man’s mobile phone records, bank accounts and insurance programmes to find more about his disappearance. They said the 47-year-old father of two had some debts but gave no further details.