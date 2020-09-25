Man dies after eating too much liquorice

A US construction worker's love of sweets ended up costing him his life, according to a medical report.

The 54-year-old man from Massachusetts ate a bag and a half of black liquorice every day which damaged his nutrients and caused his heart to stop, doctors reported.

He had suffered no symptoms before suddenly going into cardiac arrest in a fast food restaurant last year.

His new black-sweet-eating habit had only been for a few weeks but eating only a small amount every day can cause problems, they warned.

The man had switched from red, fruit-flavoured twists to the black liquorice version of the sweet a few weeks before his death last year.

“Even a small amount of liquorice you eat can increase your blood pressure a little bit,” said Dr. Neel Butala, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital who described the case in the New England Journal of Medicine.

How could the black liquorice pose a health threat?

Glycyrrhizic acid, found in black liquorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing the root extract, can cause dangerously low potassium and imbalances in other minerals called electrolytes.

Cardiologist Dr Robert Eckel, the former American Heart Association president who had no role in the man's medical care, said the substance could also be in chewing tobaccos and other items.

He said: “It’s more than liquorice sticks. It could be jelly beans, liquorice teas, a lot of things over the counter. Even some beers, like Belgian beers, have this compound in it."

Eating as little as two ounces of black liquorice a day for two weeks could cause a heart rhythm problem, especially for people over 40, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned.

The FDA permits up to 3.1% of a food’s content to have glycyrrhizic acid, but many sweets and other liquorice products don’t reveal how much of it is contained per ounce, Dr Butala said.

The man, who collapsed while having lunch at a fast-food restaurant, was found to have dangerously low potassium which led to heart rhythm and other problems.

Emergency responders did CPR at the scene and he was revived but died the next day.

Doctors have reported the case to the FDA in hope of raising attention to the risk.