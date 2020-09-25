More than 100,000 people have had Covid-19 from September 13 to 19 - up 60% on the previous week.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), equate to around one in 500 people.

In the previous week there were 59,800 cases of coronavirus, the ONS infection survey shows.

The survey tests thousands of people in English homes whether they have symptoms or not.

In recent weeks, there has been clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in all age groups, with the current rates highest in the 17 to 24 age group.

Coronavirus test swabs ready to be analysed. Credit: PA

There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, London and North East; both West and East Midlands are recently showing a small increase.

The ONS said: "The estimate shows the number of infections has increased in recent weeks."

