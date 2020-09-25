Police officer shot dead at Croydon custody centre named as Matiu Ratana

A police officer who was shot dead at a custody centre in Croydon on Friday has been named by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick as Matiu Ratana.

Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana, who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991.

He died in hospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of Friday.

Dame Cressida said Sgt Ratana "was a talented police officer, captain of his recruits training class."

She said the 54-year-old first worked in Charring Cross before working in Hillingdon and Hackney.

Police from across the capital have paid tribute to the officer Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Dame Cressida said Sgt Ratana was known as a "big guy" with a "big heart".

She said: “A lovely man, respected by his colleagues, officers, staff and of course by members of the public, including, I may say, suspects arrested or dealt with in custody.

“He was very well known locally and he will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and in the rugby world.”

Dame Cressida said he leaves behind a partner and an adult son from a previous relationship.

In a statement on Twitter, the Prime Minister offered his "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the police officer.

The shooting took place at the Croydon Custody Centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

Boris Johnson said: "We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe."

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said earlier on Friday: "This morning, we learned of the shocking death of a much-loved colleague, a long-serving sergeant in the Metropolitan Police who was working last night in our Croydon custody suite.

"I have visited and spoken to our officer's partner, together with other colleagues, and we are of course giving her the best support we can. My heartfelt condolences go to her, to their family, to his colleagues and his close friends."

Ms Dick continued: "I'm thinking also of everyone who was involved in and those affected by this terrible event. We are all deeply shocked and very sad.

"The Met is a family, policing is a family in London and across the United Kingdom. And today we police are all mourning a great loss."

The Home Secretary has echoed the Prime Minister's words, Priti Patel said "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic killing of the officer in Croydon".

Ms Patel continued: "This is a sad day for our country as, once again, we see the tragic killing of a police officer in the line of duty as they are trying to protect us and keep us safe."

ITV News understands the suspect in the shooting had been brought in to the custody suite and was being given a Covid test when he pulled out a gun, shooting the officer five times before turning the gun on himself.

The officer was given CPR at the scene in Windmill Lane, Croydon but died later in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident, police said.

Commissioner Dick has warned against speculation over Sgt Ratana’s death.

Members of the public have been leaving flowers in tribute to the officer. Credit: PA

Dame Cressida said: “I do understand that there is great concern about how this happened, how this could have happened.

“I want to reassure everyone the facts will be established, we owe that to Matt. We owe that to his family and of course we owe that to other police officers.

"But we do need to give the investigators the space to do their job and I must say that speculation at this time is unhelpful and may even harm our efforts."

A murder probe has been launched and investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog are at the scene.

The suspect was arrested by regular officers following a stop and search, then handcuffed behind his back before being taken to the station in a police vehicle.

The IOPC said he was taken into the building and sat in a holding area in the custody suite, then opened fire while still in handcuffs as officers prepared to search him with a metal detector.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "It is at that point that shots were fired resulting in the fatal injuries to the officer and critical injuries to the man.

"A non-police issue firearm, which appears to be a revolver, has been recovered from the scene. Further ballistic work will be required."