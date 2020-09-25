Police officer shot dead by man who was being detained in Croydon

A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene. He was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident.

A murder investigation is underway following the incident at 2.15am on Friday in Windmill Lane, Croydon.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.

"When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply shocked" that a police officer had been killed in the line of duty.

She added: "This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe."

Officers and paramedics treated the officer at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. He died later in hospital.

Police are in the process of informing the officer's family.

The shooting took place at the Croydon Custody Centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ms Dick added: “We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement on Twitter: "Horrific to hear of a police officer being shot and killed in Croydon.

"Our police put themselves in harm's way every day to keep us safe.

"All my thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter: “Devastated by this news. My heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe."Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day."

Policing minister Kit Malthouse updated MPs about the officer’s death, adding: “May justice follow this heinous crime.”

Raising a point of order in the House of Commons, Mr Malthouse said: “We ask our police officers to do an extraordinary job.

“The fact that one of them has fallen in the line of performing that duty is a tragedy for the entire nation.

“I know the entire House will offer their condolences to his family and friends and colleagues.

“May he rest in peace and may justice follow this heinous crime.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle added: “It is shocking news. This should never happen to the people that protect us and make us safe. All our thoughts and prayers go with the family and friends and the police community.”

Steve Reed, Labour MP for Croydon North, said his thoughts were with the officer’s family and colleagues.

He tweeted: “All of us in Croydon are in shock at this heartbreaking tragic news.

Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones said it was "shocking news".

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will lead an independent investigation.

More follows...