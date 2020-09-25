Terror investigation after two stabbed near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris

French terrorism authorities are investigating a knife attack outside the former Paris offices of Charlie Hedbo where a dozen people were killed in 2015.

Two people were hurt in the incidents and French authorities said two suspects have been arrested.

France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbings.

The attack happened in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the Islamic extremist attack on its cartoonists and at a time when suspects in the 2015 attack are on trial across town.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin answer reporters after a knife attack. Credit: AP

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that the chief suspect in Friday’s stabbings was arrested, along with another person.

Mr Ricard said the people hurt were two workers in a documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break and the assailant did not know them.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the lives of the two wounded workers are not in danger and offered the government’s solidarity with their families and colleagues.

The suspects’ identities have not been released, and it is unclear exactly what prompted the attack.

Police flooded the area in eastern Paris soon after the attack and cordoned off the neighbourhood.

“All the team at Charlie offers support and solidarity to its former neighbours and colleagues at PLTVfilms and to the people hit by this odious attack,” Charlie Hebdo tweeted.

The prime minister noted the “symbolic site” of the attack, “at the very moment where the trial into the atrocious acts against Charlie Hebdo is under way.”

He promised the government’s “unfailing attachment to freedom of the press, and its determination to fight terrorism.”

Police officers gather in the area of a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Credit: AP

The two people confirmed injured worked for documentary film company Premieres Lignes, according to founder Paul Moreira.

He told BFM television that the attacker fled into the subway, and the company’s staff members were evacuated.

Mr Moreira said a man in the street “attacked two people who were in front of the building, didn’t enter the building, and who attacked them with an axe and who left.”

He said the company had not received any threats.

Witness Kader Alfa said: “I saw a guy that was in his 30s or 40s with an axe in his hand who was walking behind a victim covered in blood.”