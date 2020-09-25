As fears of a new round of panic buying grow, the UK’s biggest grocer Tesco has taken action.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal.

“To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products.”

The move follows a similar announcement from Morrisons yesterday.

Tesco's shelves have been left empty amid a rush of panic buying. Credit: PA

Tesco says there will be a three-items per customer limit for flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes and anti-bacterial wipes.

There are additional limits for a small number of products online, such as rice and canned vegetables.

Tesco’s move comes after Morrisons introduced limits on certain items amid a rise in demand following the tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

Morrisons has told ITV News it has introduced a purchase limit of three items on a small range of products - including toilet roll.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant. Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

It was the first supermarket to introduce such restrictions as a result of the second wave of Covid infections.

Toilet roll has been one of the most in demand items. Credit: PA

The sector is seeking to reassure customers there are no supply issues.

A return to scenes of empty shelves and panic buying would be unnecessary according to senior industry sources.