Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this week’s episode Chris and Lizzie discuss Harry and Meghan's controversial video on the upcoming US election and President Donald Trump's reaction.Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince Charles' Climate Week speech, Kate's park visit with a group of parents and Princess Eugenie's baby news.And we breakdown the royal accounts.

But who spent the most and how will the pandemic affect the Queen's finances?New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.