Trump 'to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court pick'

Donald Trump is expected to announce his conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nomination for the vacant Supreme Court pick.

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US president said he had made up his mind without revealing his pick.

“Well I haven’t said it was her, but she’s outstanding,” Trump said of the Indiana federal judge.

Some Republicans and outside allies indicated Barrett was the pick.

Trump has pledged to nominate a women for the vacant Supreme Court role. Credit: AP

The move has angered many Democrats who believe a Supreme Court judge should not be nominated until after November 3’s US election.

Following the death of Scalia in 2016, the year of the last US election, conservatives did not let President Barack Obama fill the opening with his pick.

This time, Senate Republicans are readying for confirmation hearings in two weeks, with a vote in the full chamber now expected before Election Day. Democrats are essentially powerless to block the votes.

“I’m confident he’s going to make an outstanding nomination,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News. “The American people are going to take a look at this nominee and conclude, as we are likely to conclude, that she well deserves to be confirmed to the US Supreme Court.”

“They’re hell-bent on getting this done as fast as possible,” said Democratic Senate whip Dick Durbin. “They think it helps Donald Trump get reelected.”

The pick comes day before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is due to be buried Credit: Jonathan Ernst/AP

Within hours of Ginsburg’s death, Trump made clear his intention to nominate a woman in her stead, after previously putting two men on the court and as he struggles to mitigate an erosion in support among suburban women.

Trump’s announcement Saturday will come before Ginsburg is buried beside her husband next week at Arlington National Cemetery. On Friday, she was the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol, and mourners flocked to the Supreme Court for two days before that to pay respects.