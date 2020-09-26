The new NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app for England has been unable to process tens of thousands of coronavirus test results, officials have admitted.

Currently, users cannot currently link positive or negative results from coronavirus tests carried out at NHS hospitals or Public Health England (PHE) labs, according to the app’s website.

The app, which has been available for download across England and Wales since Thursday, has been hailed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock as an "important step forward" in the fight against the virus.

But officials said results from tests done in a Public Health England lab or NHS hospital, and those done as part of the Office for National Statistics’ national surveillance programme, cannot currently be linked with the app.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it is aware of the issue and "urgently working" to resolve it.

A tweet on the official app account said: "If your test took place in a Public Health England lab or NHS hospital, or as part of national surveillance testing conducted by the Office for National Statistics, test results cannot currently be linked with the app whether they’re positive or negative."

The tweet came in response to a user who said they had a test and wanted to enter the result in the app but had been asked for a code, which they said they did not get with their test result.

The results of coronavirus tests that are currently booked through the app are automatically recorded, a spokeswoman at DHSC said.

She said: "We are urgently working to enable positive tests for people who aren’t already given a code to be added to the Covid-19 App."

She added: "NHS Test and Trace will continue to contact people by text, email or phone if your test is positive, advising you to self-isolate and for those who don’t have a code the contact tracers will shortly be able to provide codes to insert in the app.

"If you book your test via the app the results will be automatically recorded in the app and the isolation countdown will be updated."