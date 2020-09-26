This is the moment a lifeboat team saved the life of a teenage boy who was swept out to sea in treacherous conditions.

Portrush RNLI rescued the teen who got into difficulty while jumping into the sea off rocks at Portstewart Head on Friday afternoon. The volunteer crew launched their all-weather lifeboat by Belfast Coastguard after a 999 call was made by a member of the public to say a person was in difficulty in the water off Portstewart Head, around five nautical miles from Portrush. Speaking after the call out, Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin, said: "Conditions were challenging at sea today and time was of the essence.

"The tide was turning at the time the casualty got into difficulty and the conditions were pulling him out to sea. "The prompt actions of the lifeboat crew saved a life and we would like to wish the casualty well following his ordeal. "

It took just 10 minutes for the lifeboat crew to reach the teen in trouble, despite challenging weather conditions with force 6-7 winds, showers and rough seas.

The lifeboat crew administered casualty care to the boy, who was showing signs of hypothermia and exhaustion and was suffering from the effects of shock. He was then transferred into the care of Coleraine Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. "We would remind anyone planning an activity at sea to always respect the water

"Always be prepared, always have the right clothing and safety equipment including a lifejacket or buoyancy aid. Conditions at sea can change quickly and it is important to understand how that affects the area of coastline. "Should you get into difficulty or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."