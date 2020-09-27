Charles: Croydon police shooting ‘heartbreaking’ reminder of risks officers face

The shooting of a police sergeant in a south London custody centre is the “latest heartbreaking evidence” of the daily risks officers face, the Prince of Wales has said.

Leading tributes to fallen officers on National Police Memorial Day (NPMD), Charles said such deaths are “losses we can never replace, sacrifices we can never repay”.

The annual service, held virtually this year due to the pandemic, came just days after the killing of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana who was shot by a handcuffed suspect.

Addressing the memorial in a video message, Charles said: “The dreadful incident in Croydon on Friday is the latest heartbreaking evidence of the risks faced by our officers daily.

“I would like to send my deepest sympathy to the families of each of these officers who have given their lives.

“These are losses we can never replace, sacrifices we can never repay, but of which, as a society, we can only strive to be worthy.”

Matt Ratana Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Investigations into Sgt Ratana’s death are ongoing and tributes have poured in from friends and colleagues.

His local rugby club in East Grinstead gathered to remember him on Sunday morning, pausing in silence to reflect on the life of someone described by club bosses as an “inspiring and much-loved figure”.

He is the eighth police officer in the UK to be shot dead in the last 20 years.

Players and club officials following a minute’s silence at East Grinstead Rugby Club Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Ex-policing minister Mike Penning said poor attitudes towards officers started with politicians, who he accused of “hampering and undermining normal police officers”.

“This lack of respect comes from the top, for me. It filters down from senior management and our politicians,” he wrote in The Sun.

“Simply, they are not backing officers.”

Sunday’s service, led by the National Police Chaplain, the Rev Canon David Wilbraham, featured pre-recorded messages from families who have lost loved ones.

The messages were filmed under lockdown restrictions, and candles were lit in remembrance of the deceased officers in each of the UK nations.

Lissie Harper, wife of Pc Andrew Harper of Thames Valley Police, who died in August 2019 aged 28, lit the candle for England.

Rebecca Davies, daughter of Pc Terry Davies of Gwent Police, who died in August 1990 aged 34, lit the flame for Wales.

Louie Johnston, son of Reserve Constable David Johnston of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, who died in June 1997 aged 30, lit the candle for Northern Ireland.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone lit a candle in Scotland.

A rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country by The British Police Symphony Orchestra was played after more than 60 musicians recorded contributions from their homes across the UK.

Charles said officers have met the “invisible threat” of coronavirus with “visible courage and commitment” and provided a “calm reassurance that has been so essential to our communities day and night”.

Speaking directly to the bereaved and serving officers, he said: “I can only say to all the families, friends and colleagues of fallen officers – and to every serving officer throughout the United Kingdom – that you and your loved ones will always have a very special place in the heart of our nation.”

Earlier Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel laid wreaths at the National Police Memorial in central London as part of the commemorations.

All three stood for a minute of silence to remember officers who had lost their lives while on duty.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Priti Patel at the National Police Memorial in London Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also in a video message for the service, paid tribute to the fallen officers who “represent the very best of us”.

“They laid down their lives to prevent us from coming to harm and for that we owe them a huge debt,” he said.

“The dedication and selflessness that they showed in serving their communities will never be forgotten.”

He pledged to ensure the police have “the powers and the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe”.

Also in a video message Ms Patel said the annual commemoration means that the sacrifice made by Sgt Ratana “and all brave officers who have left us before their time will never be forgotten by the policing family”.

The Rev Wilbraham said he was “immensely proud” that a solution had been found to allow the service to go ahead and that he stood “in virtual solidarity” with the affected families.

Charles at a previous National Police Memorial Day service Credit: David Cheskin/PA

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Policing comes with a huge amount of risk and this is at the forefront of our minds, even more so following the devastating news on Friday when our colleague in the Metropolitan Police was killed.

“National Police Memorial Day ensures that police officers who gave their all are never forgotten.”