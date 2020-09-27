Macron warns Lukashenko 'must go' as thousands continue Belarus protest

France is stepping up the pressure on Belarus’ long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, with President Emmanuel Macron warning “Lukashenko must go.” The European Union said on Thursday it does not recognise Lukashenko as president of Belarus because of large-scale protests by Belarusians, who question the results of last month’s presidential election.

Opposition members and some poll workers in Belarus say the vote, which Lukashenko claims gave him an overwhelming victory, was rigged.

Hundreds of thousands have been protesting daily since the election in the capital city, Minsk.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AP

Thousands more were on the streets today ahead of Macron's trip to Lithuania and Latvia on Monday.

Macron was quoted in Sunday’s Journal du Dimanche newspaper as saying “it’s clear that Lukashenko must go.”

“What’s happening in Belarus is a crisis of power, an authoritarian power that can’t manage to accept the logic of democracy and is clinging on by force,” the newspaper quotes Macron as saying. In a speech Saturday to the virtual UN General Assembly, Belarus’ foreign minister warned Western nations against interfering or imposing sanctions over the country’s disputed presidential election and the government’s violent crackdown on protesters. Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years and just took a secretive oath of office for a new term.