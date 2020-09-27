A man has been arrested after police sergeant Matiu Ratana was shot dead in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested in Norwich in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

The force added the 23-year-old man suspected of shooting Sgt Ratana remains in a critical condition in hospital and officers are unable to speak to him.

It was reported that the suspect turned the gun on himself after shooting the father-of-one on Friday.

Flowers are left to pay their respects to police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana. Credit: PA

The investigation into how the suspect was able to bring the firearm into the custody station where Sgt Ratana was shot continues.

Police said they are “painstakingly” searching four crime scenes in connection with the killing, including the custody suite where the incident unfolded at about 2.15am on Friday.

Forensic searches are also being carried out in an area of London Road, Pollards Hill, Norbury, where the suspect was initially arrested by officers for possession of ammunition and possession of class B drugs.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which attended the scene after the shooting, said the suspect had been taken into the building and sat in a holding area in the custody suite, then opened fire while still in handcuffs as officers prepared to search him with a metal detector.

Dame Cressida Dick laid a wreath to mark National Police Memorial Day. Credit: PA

Tributes to Sgt Ratana have been pouring in over the weekend.

Multiple tributes were laid at Sgt Ratana's former rugby club and two periods of silence – for junior and senior members – were held on Sunday morning.

Matt Marriott, Vice Chairman of East Grinstead Rugby Club, told ITV News the former head coach will not be forgotten.

"Talking to the players and the coaching staff, they are determined to carry on his legacy and to carry on in the same way that he wanted to and to drive success," he said.

"And I’m sure we will see that - but nothing will replace him with his big sub-suit walking up and down the touchline, that’s for sure."

It comes as commemorations take place across the UK for National Police Memorial Day.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she hoped the “terrible” death of Sgt Ratana might give people an insight into the dangers and risks officers face.

Describing him as an “extraordinary person”, she added: “He had a wonderful personality and he was very good at his job.”