UK confirms 5,693 new cases of coronavirus as death toll rises by 17

A further 5,693 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 434,969.

The Government also said a further 17 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.

This brings the UK total to 41,988.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It is the first time daily cases in the UK have been below 6,000 since Tuesday - though figures are usually lower over the weekend.

Cases have been rising across the country and many places have struggled to handle the return of students to their universities.

Student accommodations across the country have been put into quarantine sparking an outcry from students, parents and politicians.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden could not guarantee university students would be able to return home for the festive period earlier today.

But he added in an interview on Sky News: "I very much want students to be able to go home at Christmas, and if we all pull together and observe these new rules, we follow the guidance, then we will be able to get to a point where that should be possible.”

England

A further 17 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 29,908, NHS England said on Sunday.There were 4,800 new cases of coronavirus in England on Sunday.

Wales

There were 362 new cases of coronavirus in Wales on Sunday as the local government announced new measures Vale of Glamorgan, Neath Port Talbot and Torfaen.

Around 60% of the population of Wales is now in local lockdown.There were no new deaths from coronavirus in Wales on Sunday.

Scotland

There was one new coronavirus death in Scotland on Sunday and 344 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were 187 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.