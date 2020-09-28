New figures released exclusively to ITV News reveal more than a third of of young people have "lost hope" over their future aspirations, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Prince's Trust, at least one in three young people have abandoned their job aspirations for the year ahead due to the Covid-19 crisis.

More than a third of 16 to 25-year-olds also feel they will "never succeed in life", the research shows.

The research, carried out by Censuswide, shows 44% of 16 to 25-year-olds have said their aspirations for the future are now much lower as a result of the Covid crisis.

38% Of 16 to 25-year-olds feel they will 'never succeed in life'

More than 11% of young people also said the job or training they were about to start has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

The research also shows how 41% of young people believe their future goals now seem "impossible to achieve", with this rising to 50% of those surveyed from poorer backgrounds.

UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust, Jonathan Townsend, said the findings reveal how the pandemic has not only disrupted education but "eroded" young peoples' confidence for their future.

41% Of young people believe their future goals now seem 'impossible to achieve'

Mr Townsend said: "Today’s findings show that the pandemic has done more than disrupt vital education, training and job opportunities for young people.

"It has eroded their confidence in their future, to a point where some feel they won’t ever be able to succeed in life.

"We have an aspiration gap, with young people losing hope for the future and, sadly, those from disadvantaged backgrounds being hardest hit."

He added: "It is truly a responsibility for all of us to ensure the odds don’t stay stacked against these young people.

"We must support them to upskill, retrain and access job opportunities, or else we risk losing their ambition and potential to long-term unemployment - to the detriment of their future and to the recovery of our economy."