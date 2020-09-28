India’s confirmed coronavirus cases soar beyond six million

India's confirmed coronavirus tally has reached the grim milestone of six million cases.

The Health Ministry reported a further 82,170 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making the overall tally soar to 6,074,703 - second highest to only to the USA worldwide.

At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, with the death toll now standing at at least 95,542.

Keeping a handle on the pandemic in the country does not look like an outcome soon to be achieved either, with new infections in India currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world.

The world’s second-most populous country is expected to overtake the USA in the coming weeks, to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country.

India’s coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world. Credit: AP/Channi Anand

In the past seven days, nearly one in every three new infections reported in the world and one in every five reported coronavirus deaths came from India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While most of India’s deaths remain concentrated in its large cities, smaller urban centres across the country’s vast landscape are also reporting a surge in infections.

But even as infections mount, India still has the highest number of recovered patients in the world.

More than five million people have recovered from Covid-19 in India, according to the Health Ministry, while the country's recovery rate stands at 82%.

People walk in a market area in Jammu Credit: Channi Anand/AP

Health experts have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season - marked by huge gatherings of people in temples and shopping districts.

While another potential risk is an upcoming election in eastern Bihar state, where nearly 72 million people will cast votes on three days beginning next month.