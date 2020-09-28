British Olympian Amy Tinkler has accused British Gymnastics of lying to her and says those running the governing body can’t be trusted.

In a Twitter post, the latest in a series regarding complaints she’s made, the Rio bronze medallist also demanded there be change at the top of the organisation.

"This really stinks and my patience has run out. I’ve tried to do the right thing but the people running British Gymnastics can’t be trusted.

"They have let us all down. They lie. We deserve better than this.

"Change at the top must happen before the right thing will be done."

Last week in an open letter to CEO Jane Allen, Tinkler accused the governing body of prolonging the suffering for her over a complaint she made about how she was treated.

On Monday she revealed she did not get a personal response from Ms Allen who, she was told, "didn’t see my questions".

Tinkler ended her post by saying she was going to share some of examples of what she has been dealing with at the hands of the governing body.

Jane Allen took over as CEO of British Gymnastics in 2010.

No doubt there will be a few people at the top of the sport having disturbed sleep until she does.

In a previous response to Tinkler's open letter, British Gymnastics said in a statement: “We apologise to Amy for any issues with our communications around her complaint.

"She deserves answers and we have offered to meet her either in person or virtually so we can talk her through the answers to her questions.”