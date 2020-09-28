Partner pays tribute to 'gentle giant' Sergeant Matt Ratana

The partner of murdered police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana, has paid tribute to him as a “gentle giant”, adding “he will be greatly missed but never forgotten”.

Su Bushby says Sgt Ratana touched many lives.

In a statement through the Metropolitan Police, she said: “There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt; about losing someone I loved and was so close to in such a tragic manner. “I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways. “I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man – my gentle giant, with his infectious smile and big heart. I think of him with tenderness and love. “Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate. “He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and in my heart. “