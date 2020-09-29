Two weeks of self-isolation at the end of term will allow university students to go home at Christmas, the education secretary has announced.

Gavin Williamson told MPs that in-person classes could be cancelled at the end of term and replaced with online learning, so that students can carry out a two week quarantine before heading home.

With thousands currently in self-isolation at education centres around the country, there have been huge concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could force some students to spend the festive period alone at their university residence.

Mr Williamson, acknowledging "anxiety" about the impact of coronavirus restrictions on the Christmas holidays, said the government will work with universities to make sure all students are supported to return home if they choose to do so.

"We are going to work with universities to make sure that all students are supported to return home safely and spend Christmas with their loved ones if they choose to do so."

He said it is "essential" that measures are in place to ensure students can spend Christmas with loved ones.

"Where there are specific circumstances that warrant it, there may be a requirement for some students to self-isolate at the end of term and we will be working with the sector to ensure this will be possible, including ending in-person learning if that is deemed to be necessary.

"My department will publish this guidance shortly so that every student will be able to spend Christmas with their family."

He added: "Where students choose to stay in their university accommodation over Christmas, universities should continue making sure they're safe and well looked after."

Universities have been asked to provide "additional help and practical support" to students, he said, with universities ensuring those isolating are "properly cared for" and can access food, medical and cleaning supplies if needed.

But any hope of the government offering a partial tuition fee refund have been rubbished by the prime minister.

Students, critical MPs and education unions have said those attending university this year are not getting the full experience they paid their £9,250 tuition fee for, with in-person classes cancelled in many education centres, as well as the opportunity to socialise in large groups.

In a speech announcing a new training system for the UK, the prime minister said he hopes students get value for their money but added that tuition fee discount is a "matter for them and their places of education".

The update from the education secretary comes as thousands of students at universities across the country are in coronavirus-imposed self-isolation.

Desperate students, who plastered their windows with signs saying "Let us out" and "Send beer", told ITV News it was like prison having to spend two weeks inside a tiny student bedroom.

Around 1,700 students are in isolation in Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), while there are significant coronavirus outbreaks at Glasgow, Edinburgh Napier, Exeter, Dundee and Queen's University Belfast.

Students at MMU had been asked, in an email from the university, to remove their signs, however, a later tweet from MMU apologised for the request.

The university said: "We apologise for the message sent to our students last night about posters in windows, it didn't reflect the University's view.

"We respect the rights of students to express themselves, but as requested by @gmpolice the posters must not break the law or they'll have to be removed."