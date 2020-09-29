The former chief executive of Sainsbury’s is to take over as testing director at NHS Test and Trace.

Mike Coupe, who retired as chief executive officer of Sainsbury's at the end of May, is set to replace Sarah-Jane Marsh who is returning to her post as chief executive of Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Coupe gained a reputation for being deal-hungry after he successfully led talks to buy Argos and Nectar, the loyalty-card scheme used by Sainsbury's.

In 2018, he was caught on camera singing Broadway hit We’re In The Money before an interview with ITV News about a merger with supermarket giant Asda.

Baroness Dido Harding, who runs NHS Test and Trace and is interim executive chairwoman of the National Institute for Health Protection, said in an email to staff that Mr Coupe "will bring a wealth of experience in large scale supply chains, logistics and digital transformation".

It is understood he will be in the role until Christmas.

Baroness Harding said in the email, seen by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), that "Sarah-Jane has led the team with unparalleled drive, compassion, and humour" and the agency had been "incredibly privileged to be able to ‘borrow’ Sarah-Jane for the last five months".

Baroness Dido Harding Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Baroness Harding said: “There will be plenty of time over the next month to say thank you for the extraordinary job she has done and in the meantime I am confident she will be pushing us all hard to ensure we hit our 500,000 target (of daily testing capacity at the end of October), just as the testing team have hit every other target that they have ever been set.”

Earlier this month, Ms Marsh issued an apology to the thousands of people unable to get a test for Covid-19.

Responding to reports that the former chief executive of Sainsbury’s is to take over as testing director at NHS Test and Trace, Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: "How about putting those trained in actual infectious disease control in charge of Test & Trace?

"Local public health teams should be leading contact tracing. That way we would have an effective Test, Trace and Isolate regime that helps control this virus."

Justin Madders MP, Labour’s Shadow Health Minister said: "It is worrying that there will be even less NHS experience in test and trace after this change at the top."

"The fundamental mistake the Government made with test and trace was to bypass existing NHS structures and go for unproven private sector solutions. It is therefore hard to see how this change is going to improve on the dire performance we have seen so far," he added.