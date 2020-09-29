A Government minister has been unable to clarify whether new restrictions in North East England stop people from separate households meeting in pub and restaurant gardens.

It comes as lockdown measures are tightened in the region at the request of local councils as coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply.

Education minister Gillian Keegan said she did not know the answer to that question, adding she was "sure" people in the affected areas could "find out the answer".

Pressed during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on how people are meant to keep up to date with the latest restrictions when ministers cannot, she said: “I’m sorry I can’t answer that question. I’m sure there are many people who could. I don’t represent the North East.”

Labour criticised her lack of clarity saying it reflected the wider government response.

Shadow health minister Alex Norris said: “It speaks volumes that even the Government’s own ministers don’t know what’s going on.

“This will do little to inspire public confidence in the North East and across the country.

“The Conservatives’ incompetence is hampering our response to this pandemic.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday night that existing measures across parts of the North East were being tightened because of rising coronavirus infections.

Large areas of the North East are under local restrictions. Credit: PA

It had been illegal for two households to mix inside or in a garden, but until now it was only guidance that they should not meet at public venues, including restaurants and pubs.

From Wednesday, it will be against the law for households to mix in any indoor setting, but it remains unclear whether people can meet other households outdoors at pubs or restaurants.

The change in restrictions apply to Northumberland, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham.The new rules will be enforced by law from 00:01 Wednesday 30 September, and those living in the North East will be subject to fines if the rules are broken.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "Today I must announce further measures for the parts of the North East where we introduced local action a fortnight ago.

"Unfortunately the number of cases continues to rise sharply. The incident rate across the area is now over 100 cases per 100,000."

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Hancock continued: "We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home.

"And so at the request of the local councils, with whom we have been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting."

"We do not take these steps lightly but we must take them and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control and the quicker we can get this virus under control, the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy in the North East and across the country," he added.