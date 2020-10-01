Covid: UK records 6,914 new coronavirus cases - third highest number on record

A further 6,914 people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus, government figures show.

It is the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the UK since the pandemic began.

The other two days which saw a higher number of confirmed cases also took place this week.

Tuesday’s figure was the highest number of positive tests ever seen in the UK, with 7,143, while Wednesday’s figure fell just short on 7,108.

Thursday’s positive tests takes the total number of confirmed cases to 460,178.

Experts have warned the daily figures could be misleading as it is unclear how many people were infected during the first wave due to a lack of testing capacity in the community at the time.

A further 59 people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, a slight decrease on the 71 deaths recorded on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

This takes the total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK to 42,202.

However hospital admissions rose on Thursday to 323, up from 266 on Wednesday. This means a total of 2,276 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19.

Staff hand out self test kits at a coronavirus testing centre at the Last Drop Village Hotel in Bolton Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Experts have warned a rise in cases would result in a rise in the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals.

However at the peak of the virus, there was 17,172 people admitted in hospital with Covid-19 on April 12.

Testing capacity in the UK is also rising, with current testing capacity at 323,425.

As cases in the UK rise, new restrictions have been implemented to curb the spread of the disease.

Household mixing will be banned in the Liverpool City Region, Warrington, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool from one minute past midnight on Saturday.

Breakdown of coronavirus across the nations

England

A further 44 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,049, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 60 and 99 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 18 and September 30.

Five other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 668 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total to 29,912. A further three patients who tested positive for the virus have died.

This is an increase on the 640 cases which were reported on Wednesday.

Wales

There have been a further 398 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,383.

Public Health Wales said six further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic increasing to 1,622.

Northern Ireland

A further 424 cases have been announced in Northern Ireland. One further Covid death was reported, bringing the total to 579.