A shadow minister has called for Jeremy Corbyn to be fined following reports he breached the 'rule of six' limit on social gatherings.

The former Labour leader was pictured at a dinner with eight other people, apparently breaking one of the restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

New laws prohibiting social gatherings of more than six people came into effect on September 14, with police given powers to disperse gatherings and fine individuals £200 for a first offence.

According to The Sun newspaper, the dinner party took place on September 26 and Mr Corbyn has since apologised.

Speaking to Times Radio on Thursday, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour's shadow minister for mental health, said: “Of course he should pay a fine. Anyone that breaks the law should pay a fine. I am glad that he has apologised. That was the right thing to do.

“It does seem as though he was at a dinner party and more people arrived and when it got to six he should have left."

“But I’m glad to see him taking responsibility. Unfortunately people like Dominic Cummings don’t seem to have taken responsibility and we have also seen Boris Johnson’s own father walking in a shop without wearing a mask.”

She added: “We all have a responsibility to adhere to the rules.”

On Wednesday, the prime minister’s father Stanley Johnson apologised after being pictured shopping without wearing a face covering.

Stanley Johnson was pictured in a newsagent without a mask.

Earlier this year, Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings sparked controversy after apparently breaking the Government’s lockdown rules by travelling from London to his parents' property in Durham.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Corbyn should have obeyed the rules, but stopped short of calling for his predecessor to be fined.

“It’s not for me to decide who should be fined, but it is for me to say that everybody should follow the rules,” he said.

Downing Street said it would be up to the police to decide whether any action should be taken against Mr Corbyn.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “In relation to individuals, it is up to the police to determine what action to take.

“What the prime minister is clear on is that the rules apply to everyone and everyone should follow them.”