SNP MP suspended after traveling on train despite positive Covid-19 test

An SNP MP has had the whip removed after she travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

Margaret Ferrier admitted to travelling from Scotland to London on Monday to make a speech in parliament despite awaiting results from her Covid-19 test.

While in the capital, she received confirmation of her positive test result, only to travel back up to Scotland again on train on Tuesday.

Ms Ferrier said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated.

SNP's leader in Westminster Ian Blackford tweeted: "I have spoken with Margaret Ferrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong. Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police. I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret."

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said Ms Ferrier's actions were "utterly indefensible".

She said: "It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID. The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe. Ian Blackford is right to suspend the whip."

Police Scotland said they were contacted by Ms Ferrier on Thursday and that the force was "looking into the circumstances and are liaising with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service".

In a statement, Margaret Ferrier, the SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said: “I apologise unreservedly for breaching Covid-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn’t have. There is no excuse for my actions.

“On Saturday afternoon, after experiencing mild symptoms, I requested a Covid-19 test which I took that day. Feeling much better, I then travelled to London by train on Monday to attend Parliament as planned. This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake.

“On Monday evening I received a positive test result for Covid-19. I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry. I have been self-isolating at home ever since."

She said that she has notified Test and Protect, Scotland's contact tracing service, the House of Commons authorities and the police of her actions.

She continued: “Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions. I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier delivered a four-minute speech to the Commons chamber on Monday during a general debate on Covid-19.

At approximately 7.15pm, she rose to her feet criticise Chancellor Rishi Sunak's winter economic plan.

Ms Ferrier told the SNP whip on Wednesday afternoon that she had tested positive for coronavirus, nearly two days after receiving the result, the House of Commons has said.

One person was told to self-isolate as a result of Commons tracing.

A Commons spokesman said: “Margaret Ferrier informed the SNP whip that she was Covid-19 positive on Wednesday afternoon. The Speaker was informed and the House authorities immediately took all necessary steps in line with their legal obligations and PHE guidance.

“On the basis of the information supplied to the contact-tracing system, only one individual has been identified as a close contact in relation to this case and is now self-isolating.”

In May, Ms Ferrier heavily criticised Dominic Cummings for "undermining public trust" in the government's coronavirus rules, after it was alleged he travelled to Durham from London while he had coronavirus symptoms during lockdown.

Speaking during Cabinet Office questions on June 11, Ms Ferrier told the Commons: “Public health experts have voiced concerns that Dominic Cummings did undermine public trust in lockdown rules, going against the principle of integrity that is in the code of conduct.

“Will the Cabinet Office conduct an investigation into potential breaches of the code of conduct by Mr Cummings, or have ministers yet again decided that they have had enough of experts?”

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said Margaret Ferrier had acted with “astonishing recklessness”.

“This is astonishing recklessness from an SNP MP, which has put people’s health at risk,” he said.

“Through her irresponsible actions, she very possibly has passed on the virus to a vulnerable person, who may now have Covid-19 and be in danger. She has put passengers, rail staff, fellow MPs, Commons staff and many others at unacceptable risk.

“To breach the rules twice is simply unforgivable, and has undermined all the sacrifices made by her constituents.

“Nicola Sturgeon must come out and condemn her MP’s actions and tell the Scottish people what disciplinary action she will be taking. There cannot be one rule for Margaret Ferrier, another for everybody else.”

A train drivers’ union has said Ms Ferrier’s actions were “dangerous and disgraceful”.

The Aslef union tweeted: “Rail staff have worked throughout this pandemic to make sure the network could serve the public.

“We’ve worked day in, day out to keep our railway as safe as possible for passengers and staff. For an MP to get on a train knowing she has Covid-19 is both dangerous and disgraceful.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “An MP has confirmed that they have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The House’s priority is to ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated.

“We have closely followed public health guidance on the action to take following a confirmed case of Covid on site. Parliament has a dedicated team to support the test and trace teams across the UK, acting as a central point of contact in the event of any suspected or confirmed cases, where an individual has been working on the estate.

They added that the House of Commons is implementing a number of cleaning measures to make staff there can "maintain a clean and hygienic working environment" and to ensure Parliament adheres to the government’s ‘working safely during coronavirus’ guidance.

“Our risk assessment outlines the measures we have already put in place to reduce the risk of transmission in Parliament. The Speakers and political leadership of both Houses are keeping the situation under constant review,” the spokesperson said.