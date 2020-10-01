Storm Alex: Flooding risk as UK lashed by heavy rain and gusts of up to 65mph

Parts of the UK are preparing to be lashed by heavy rain and high winds as Storm Alex heralds the arrival of a stretch of bad weather over the weekend.

Southern coastal areas of England could see gusts of up to 65mph and others could be at risk of flooding before the end of Sunday, as the French storm will be followed by another band of cold and blowy conditions.

The autumnal spell will begin when the weather front named by Meteo-France arrives from the continent overnight into Friday.

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place across much of southern England for the day, with the risk of flooding and travel delays stretching from Cornwall to the Kent coast.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Steve Ramsdale described the forecast as a “miserable end to the working week” and warned of gales between 60 and 65mph along sea fronts before another band of wet weather arrives for larger swathes of the country.

Mr Ramsdale added: “As the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later on Friday, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain and strong winds to many over the weekend.”

A second yellow weather warning for rain covers Wales, most of central and southern England, and eastern coasts into Scotland from 3am on Saturday all the way through to 6pm on Sunday evening.

During this period parts of Wales, southwest England and eastern Scotland could see over 100mm of rain, which the Met Office say could lead to the risk of flooding and landslides as well as very difficult driving conditions.

Storm Ellen caused thousands of power outages and the death of a holidaymaker in west Cornwall. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Their concerns were echoed by the Environment Agency who said: “Heavy rain will bring the potential for surface water flooding and perhaps some river flooding across the south of England on Friday.

“More widespread and persistent heavy rain across much of England will bring the potential for further river and surface water flooding over the weekend.

“We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive though flood water, it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”