A blind peer accused of sexually assaulting a masseuse has told a court that he uses touch “to get a sense” of people when he feels vulnerable.

Nine-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Lord Holmes of Richmond allegedly grabbed the complainant’s bottom and asked her if she did “extras” at a five-star hotel close to Parliament.

The 48-year-old, who went completely blind almost overnight at the age of 14, is accused of groping her after asking to touch her to see what she looked like – something she had consented to.

He is said to have asked her “Are you sure you’ve never done it?” when the therapist told him she was a professional and tried to back away from him, a jury at Southwark Crown Court heard.

The alleged incident occurred towards the end of a 90-minute deep tissue massage.

In his evidence, Holmes said he had chosen the hotel for a massage due to its good track record on catering for blind people and those with mobility issues.

Lord Holmes went completely blind when he was 14. Credit: PA

He said he often feels vulnerable in public, particularly in taxis or restaurants and other businesses that are difficult about allowing his guide dog to accompany him.

Holmes has admitted asking to touch the masseuse, but denied it was due to any kind of sexual motivation.

The court heard that, during a previous massage session with a different therapist at the same hotel, the defendant had asked to touch the masseuse’s face but she had refused.

She had told him: “What does it matter what the massage therapist looks like?”

Holmes said: “I quite agree, it doesn’t matter what the massage therapist looks like.

“I wasn’t asking to touch her to see if she was male or female, tall, short, fat or thin – it’s just to get the sense of another person and see what she looks like.

“I understand how difficult it is to imagine what it must be like to have no sight whatsoever, because up until I was 14 I couldn’t have any indication of what that would be like, but that really is my world.

“My world would stop here (in front of me) if I couldn’t contact that external world that you can get in the blink of an eye, and I try and use everything I’ve still got to try and construct that world.

“So, through sound, smells, and, yes, touch, but touch as a means of being able to construct that world, touching objects, and, yes, touching people every single day.”

He continued: “(It’s) to get a sense of that other person – not to make a facsimile or an oil painting of them, just having a sense of that other person who was in a room that I didn’t really know, with a person I don’t know, lying on my back and feeling completely vulnerable.”

Holmes said he also feels very vulnerable with strangers, and that he is often photographed without his knowledge by people as they take pictures of his guide dog, Nancy.

He said he and his wife Stephanie had made a New Year’s resolution to get fitter, and that he had booked the deep tissue treatment to help with tight muscles.

The former athlete, who retired from sport in 2002 and went into a career in law, denies one count of sexual assault.