In a time of remote learning and video calls, there's been an uptick in viral videos of children interrupting live news interviews.

Professor Robert Kelly's chaotic BBC News segment was the prototype, in which his children spectacularly crashed his live television interview, but the coronavirus pandemic has provided the scope for many more.

The latest hilarious incident aired on US news channel MSNBC on Thursday, when an expert had his live interview gatecrashed by an adorable grandson.

Dr Irwin Redlener was invited on to the Deadline: White House show to analyse a worrisome coronavirus spike in New York.

However, the conversation soon took a lighter turn.

Dr Redlener struggled to keep composed as his young grandchild wandered into the frame, then proceeded to sing, climb onto the doctor's chair and stick out his tongue.

"This is what remote learning looks like," quipped presenter Nicole Wallace, laughing alongside a second guest, New York Times reporter Nick Confessore.

"Oh boy", Dr Redlener exclaimed repeatedly, as he attempted to steer the interview back on track.

The exchange came after New York state reported an uptick of positive tests in 20 'hotspots'.

The state had one of the world's worst outbreaks earlier this year; now officials say in a dozen areas, the average rate of positive tests rose to 6.5% from 5.5% the day before.

MSNBC reported that the 20 areas account for 26% of the state's coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he and first lady Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The stunning development comes a month before the US election on November 3.

Mr Trump is now expected to be in quarantine for some two weeks while facing treatment for the disease.