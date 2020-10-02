The release of No Time To Do, the 25th James Bond film, has been delayed for a second time after the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

The much awaited movie will now be delayed until April 2021, having been due out next month after it was first pushed back in March of this year.

Producers have said the second delay is so "a worldwide theatrical audience" would be able to see the film.

A statement posted on Twitter read: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year."

The music video for Billie Eilish’s theme to the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, was released on Thursday.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the video weaves black and white footage of Eilish singing with scenes taken from the film.