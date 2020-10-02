Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

A police investigation is under way after MP Margaret Ferrier's broke coronavirus rules by travelling on public transport with Covid-19, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Margaret Ferrier admitted to travelling from Scotland to London on Monday to make a speech in parliament, despite awaiting results from her Covid-19 test.

While in the capital, she received confirmation of her positive test result, only to travel back up to Scotland again by train on Tuesday.

The SNP MP had the whip removed on Thursday night after she admitted to breaking the coronavirus rules.

Ms Ferrier said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated.

A Met Police statement said: "On Thursday, 1 October, a Member of Parliament contacted Police Scotland to report she may have breached legislation and guidance relating to Covid-19.

"This related to her actions earlier this week, including a train journey on Tuesday, 29 September, between London and Glasgow, following a positive Covid-19 test.

"Following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Metropolitan Police, working with British Transport Police, are conducting an investigation into potential offences.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has been informed."

Ms Ferrier is now under pressure from all sides to resign. She has been encouraged by her own leader Nicola Sturgeon to quit her role representing the constituency Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at her daily briefing, said Ms Ferrier’s actions travelling between Glasgow and London with coronavirus symptoms and having tested positive were “reckless, dangerous and completely indefensible”.

The First Minister said: “I’ve also spoken to her directly and made crystal clear to her that I think she should now resign as an MP.”

Opposition politicians have demanded answers to what the SNP knew about Ms Ferrier’s symptoms and infection and the party’s response.

Scotland’s First Minister said she could not understand Ms Ferrier’s “flagrant, and dangerous breach of the rules” but said the SNP had acted quickly and “appropriately” when party members learned the details.

'Horrified': Train users give their views on Ms Ferrier's decision to travel

Ms Sturgeon said that stripping Ms Ferrier of the SNP whip was the “most serious sanction” the party could impose but urged her to “come to the right decision” and resign.

The Prime Minister, on the other hand, has refused to say whether Ms Ferrier should quit, stating it is a matter for the SNP.

He told STV News: "I think that's very much a matter for the Scottish National Party and for Nicola Sturgeon.

"What I would say about the rules, is certainly that everyone should obey them and the point of them is - and I know they are bossy and intrusive and people don't like them - but believe me, they do save lives."

House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle was another to encourage Ms Ferrier to consider her position.

"Nobody - not even an MP - should do this," Mr Hoyle told ITV News.

"If somebody suspects that they may have Covid, what you do not do is then act recklessly.

"An MP is meant to set the standard and, quite rightly, I am angry, the public's angry.