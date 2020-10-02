Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY tests positive for coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has tested positive for coronavirus, raising doubts about the programme's lineup.

The 21-year-old YouTube star, who is part of the lineup, revealed on Thursday he tested positive for the virus.

On Friday he warned his followers that being young does not mean you cannot be affected by Covid-19 and urged people to wear masks to slow the spread of the disease.

He tweeted: “Morning guys, just a little thought.

“I’m only 21 and in good health so it just shows that being young doesn’t make you invincible, so make sure you wear a mask please, have a good day.”

HRVY said on Thursday that he does not have any coronavirus symptoms and is isolating for a period of 10 days.

Former home secretary and fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jacqui Smith said HRVY is “fine”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: “HRVY is an absolute sweetie and I was in touch with him yesterday, he’s completely fine, he’s got no symptoms.”

HRVY is appearing in a shortened version of Strictly this year. Credit: PA

She said all Strictly contestants are being tested “very regularly”, adding: “Strictly is still going ahead. There are all sorts of extremely careful restrictions and conditions in place to enable the programme to happen and HRVY, I’m sure, will be back after his isolation period in time to take part in the competition.

“So all of us have sent our love to HRVY and he’s obviously really peeved that he’s having to stay at home but he’ll be back…”

A BBC spokesperson previously confirmed a member of the Strictly Come Dancing group had tested positive.

They added: “We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

It is understood HRVY is still set to take part in the launch show, depending on a negative test result, and that he only came into contact with a handful of production crew.

They all then isolated and got tested and it is believed there was a minimal impact on production.

This year’s Strictly is shorter than usual due to the pandemic. The launch show will air on October 17 while the first live show will be broadcast on October 24, head judge Shirley Ballas said.

HRVY and Smith will be joined by contestants including comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin, reality star Jamie Laing and boxer Nicola Adams, who will compete on Strictly as part of the BBC One show’s first same-sex couple.