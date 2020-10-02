Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Sir David Attenborough's visit to Kensington Palace. The naturalist visited the Cambridges for a private screening of his upcoming nature documentary, had a climate crisis catch up with Prince William and even gave Prince George a special gift.Also this week, we check-in with Kate who tested her marshmallow toasting skills at a campfire event to mark her becoming the joint president of The Scout Association.While Prince Charles and Camilla flew to Northern Ireland to meet domestic violence survivors and hear how victims have been coping during lockdown.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince Harry and Meghan, who kicked off Black History Month with a joint interview discussing racism in the UK.

