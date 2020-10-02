Z-Cars and Softly, Softly actor Frank Windsor dies aged 92

Actor Frank Windsor, best know his role in 60s police drama Z-Cars, has died at the age of 92.

Windsor was best known for playing Detective Sergeant John Watt in the BBC series, which was set in the fictional town of Newtown, based on Kirkby in Lancashire.

In a statement from Mr Windsor's agent, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved client Frank Windsor at the age of 92.

They said the actor "passed away peacefully" on Wednesday September 30.

His agent said: “As per Frank’s wishes and in keeping with Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral or memorial service, just a private cremation with his ashes being laid to rest with his beloved son David.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Born Frank W Higgins on July 12 1928, Mr Windsor's acting career spanned over 50 years, with notable roles in Z-Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice.

Mr Windsor attended Queen Mary’s Grammar School, Walsall, before going on to study at the Central School of Speech and Drama, then based at the London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He played DS Watt in Z-Cars from 1962 to 1965 and later appeared in spin-offs Softly, Softly and Softly, Softly: Taskforce from 1966 to 1976.

His final film role came in 2000 as Mr Walker in Between Two Women.

In 1997, Windsor’s son David was killed, aged 29, in a road crash alongside a female companion, Denise Rothwell, 32.

In 2000, Windsor appeared in ITV drama Anchor Me, portraying a man whose family refuses to admit their feelings over the accidental death of his character’s son.

Speaking at the time, he said the role had prompted him to confront his own son’s death.

He said: “In Anchor Me, the mother has kept the cork in the bottle and I recognised that, personally.

“When our son died my wife took counselling – I didn’t. I’m not that sort of person. I can’t unburden myself to a total stranger, it doesn’t work for me.

“I think these things do need to be talked about and they need to be shown on television.

“But it was one of the things that made it very, very difficult, wondering whether to do this show in the first place.”

He is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Mary, who was by his side when he passed away.