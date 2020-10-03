New coronavirus restrictions have come into force in the Liverpool City Region, Warrington, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool on Saturday.

Household mixing indoors is now illegal and is subject to a fine, while the government has recommended against all social mixing between separate households in all settings.

It means groups of six or less can still meet in outdoor public spaces like parks and outdoor hospitality but the government is recommending against it.

People are also advised to only travel for essential reasons such as work or education, avoid visiting care homes except in "exceptional circumstances" and avoid attending amateur or professional sports events as spectators.

The new restrictions were met with resistance by the Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston, who said the government is “imposing restrictions that’ll kill viable jobs and damage mental health”.

In a video posted on his Twitter, Mr Preston said: “I think that this measure has been introduced based on factual inaccuracies and a monstrous lack of communication and ignorance.

“I don’t accept the statement at all, I don’t accept the measures, we need to talk to government, they need to understand our expertise to get things done and preserve jobs and wellbeing.”

Restrictions in Bolton will align with the rest of Greater Manchester, implying hospitality venues will be allowed to reopen.

There are no changes to measures in West Yorkshire, West Midlands, Leicester, Lancashire or the rest of Greater Manchester.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the Government wanted to ease local lockdowns "as soon as it was safe to do so".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "We have had to put in restrictions that none of us would naturally want to do, certainly not on the Conservative benches.

"In other political parties it may be something different but on the Conservative side, these are things that we would not necessarily want to do but we have to in order to protect people's lives.

"And that means you take actions which you find uncomfortable and I think actually the big difference is that we will look to relieve those restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so."