Baby girl completes London Marathon 'like no other'

A baby girl has completed this year's London Marathon - one like no other - after finishing the distance with her father pushing her in a buggy.

Elsie, who was born on the original date for the race, and dad Jimmy Dale were some of the 45,000 people who ran or walked their own 26.2-mile route around the UK on Sunday.

The 40th London Marathon, originally planned for April 26, was postponed due to coronavirus.

For Mr Dale the cancellation wasn't the end of the road as he had already deferred his place when wife Sarah realised her due date would coincide with the run.

Elsie arrived at 5.45am on April 26 and friends joked that Mr Dale would have still had time to make it to the start line if the race had been going ahead as planned.

But both father and daughter finished their 26.2 miles at Sunday's adapted event.

With proud dad Mr Dale saying: "It makes her be the youngest person ever to have completed the London Marathon!"