India: More than 75,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in single day

The scale of the Covid crisis in India has seen another jump in confirmed cases, as positive tests soared in a single day with 75,829 registered in the past 24 hours.

It comes a day after the death toll in the country passed 100,000.

The latest figures bring India's confirmed total cases to more than 6.5 million as of Sunday.

India is still registering the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases globally but, with a recovery rate of more than 83%, the number of those recovered has passed 5.5 million, according to the country's Health Ministry.

A health worker takes a nasal swab at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad, India Credit: Mahesh Kumar A/AP

The fatality rate in India is low, standing at 1.56% which is nearly half the same measure globally.

Authorities have credited increased testing in the country for a sustained low death rate, official data suggestsIndia has carried out nearly 79 million tests so far.

The country is preparing to reopen cinemas and entertainment parks with limited capacity from October 15, in an effort to revive the economy, despite daily cases still the highest worldwide.

Health experts warn the move has the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival and winter season.