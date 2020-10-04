Search for missing victims after deadly floods hit France and Italy

At least four people have been killed after devastating floods hit a mountainous border region between France and Italy.

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops to search for at least eight others reported missing.

Emergency workers in Italy recovered two bodies on Sunday in northern Liguria, with two others killed in severe flooding on Saturday.

Record rains cause huge floods in Italy:

Water washed away houses, destroying roads and bridges around the city of Nice on the French Riviera - it comes after almost a year's average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said over 100 homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

Rescuers on Sunday were also providing emergency assistance, including food and water, to residents living in isolated villages.

The missing include two French firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed. Authorities fear there could be more victims as many families couldn’t reach out to relatives due to mobile phone service being down.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who flew over the area in a helicopter, expressed “grave concern” over the toll of the flooding.

About 10,500 homes were left without electricity on Sunday, according to French energy company Enedis.

Italian firefighters also rescued 25 people trapped on the French side of a high mountain pass due to the flooding.