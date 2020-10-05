A further 12,594 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, the government said.

It brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK to 515,571.

A further 19 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 42,369.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been nearly 57,900 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A failure in the official counting system was blamed for a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The data jumped to 12,872 on Saturday, the highest daily rate since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of figures across the UK

England

A further 10,685 tested positive for coronavirus in England bringing the rate per 100,000 to 784.4.

A further 19 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 37,625.

Northern Ireland

A further 616 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

There were no further deaths recorded of people who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Scotland

There were 697 new coronavirus cases recorded in Scotland and no further deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Wales

There have been a further 596 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26,447.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Wales in the last 24 hours.