A mental health campaigner has taken on a 20-day walking challenge with a bit of a twist. Lewis Kirkbride from County Durham has been following in King Harold’s footsteps to walk 300 miles from York to Battle in Hastings Dressed in full Anglo-Saxon armour weighing 28.5 kg (4.5 st), he has been recreating the ill-fated march the Anglo-Saxon King took as he headed to one of the most famous battles in English history.The history enthusiast has been fundraising for the support service ManHealth and already exceeded his target of £10,660 - based on the year of the well-known battle.