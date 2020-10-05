When 16-year-old Luke started a new secondary school, the bullying he experienced had a big impact on his mental health.

Speaking in support of STV and ITV's Britain Get Talking campaign, Luke opened up about his experience with depression.

"It got to a certain stage where I'd been bullied for a while," he said.

"I felt like there was an extreme build up of pressure, all the things that people were saying, I was taking the names in but they were just staying in and not leaving my body.

"There was a point where literally I felt like I was going to explode."

He added: "I hadn't heard of anything to do with mental health particularly at that point in my life so I was really confused as to what was going on.

"I was kind of frightened as well."

Luke was referred to a smaller school where he received mental health support.

He said: "I didn't talk to people and that's why I think I got into that really bad place. Talking to people is really important, and it's nothing to be embarrassed about.

"When we're going through depression, we feel like we don't matter, he said. "But you really do matter.

ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking has collaborated with mental health charities to launch its 'Help Our Helplines' campaign in the run up to World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The campaign will raise funds to support helplines to tackle Britain's mental health emergency.