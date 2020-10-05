Three England players investigated after allegations they broke Covid restrictions by attending party
Three England players will be delayed in joining up with the rest of the squad while the Football Association investigates allegations they broke Covid restrictions by attending a party.
Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho England are being held back to “allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend”, the FA has announced.Footage released by The Sun appears to show the trio at a party in London with more than six people – breaking the government’s “rule of six” coronavirus guidelines – on Saturday evening.
Southgate defends handling of Maguire selection in wake of Greece arrest
The development comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols while with the England squad in Iceland.
It is reported the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Chelsea forward Abraham’s 23rd birthday.
Abraham has apologised, telling the newspaper: “I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.
“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering
“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”
The England squad is due to assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday.
They will play Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark the following Sunday and Wednesday.