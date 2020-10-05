Three England players will be delayed in joining up with the rest of the squad while the Football Association investigates allegations they broke Covid restrictions by attending a party.

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho England are being held back to “allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend”, the FA has announced.Footage released by The Sun appears to show the trio at a party in London with more than six people – breaking the government’s “rule of six” coronavirus guidelines – on Saturday evening.

The development comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols while with the England squad in Iceland.

It is reported the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Chelsea forward Abraham’s 23rd birthday.

Abraham has apologised, telling the newspaper: “I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.

“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering

Tammy Abraham has already apologised. Credit: PA

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

The England squad is due to assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday.

They will play Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark the following Sunday and Wednesday.