The White House press secretary has said she has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

In a statement, Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive on Monday morning and is currently experiencing no symptoms.

She spoke briefly with US reporters on Sunday evening, but said that no members of the White House press team spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

Ms McEnany said she is beginning the quarantine process and "will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely."

Ms McEnany is the latest aid close to Donald Trump to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Her statement comes just a day after US President Donald Trump said he has "learnt a lot about Covid" and that he "understands it" in a video update posted on his Twitter page.

The president's condition has "continued to improve" his doctors have said, after the president faced a third night in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the video message, Mr Trump said: "It's been a very interesting journey. I learnt a lot about Covid, I learnt it by really going to school.

"This is the real school - this isn't the let's read the books school - and I get it and I understand it and it's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it".

Mr Trump, who has at least once required oxygen since being admitted to hospital with the virus, briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday - waving from his car to crowds gathered outside.

Providing an update on his condition on Sunday, Mr Trump's doctor Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, stressed: "As with any illness, there are frequent up and downs with the course".

But Dr Conley added that the president had been "up and out of bed, with only mild symptoms".

The medical team said he could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "as early as Monday" after he was admitted on Friday night.