After air stewardess Maria lost her job following the collapse of Thomas Cook, she managed to secure another one with Britain's biggest tour operator, TUI - but the coronavirus pandemic interfered.

Maria, who was due to start training at TUI on March 23, had her contract retracted after the UK went into a national lockdown the same day.

She said the redundancies were a "massive loss" following 25 years in the same job.

Her advice on dealing with the ups and downs and the roller coaster of emotions that come with losing a job is to "dig deep" and find what works best for you, doing things you enjoy and focusing on achievements, no matter how small.

In the meantime, Maria says "tomorrow is another day and brighter days will come."

ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking has collaborated with mental health charities to launch its 'Help Our Helplines' campaign in the run up to World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The campaign will raise funds to support helplines to tackle Britain's mental health emergency.