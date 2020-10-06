Another 14,542 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total number of cases to 530,113, the government has announced.

A further 76 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, taking the UK total to 42,445.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Breakdown of figures across the UK

England

A further 50 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,176, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 42 and 96 years old. All but four patients, aged 76, 80, 82 and 92, had underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 1 and October 5. Most were on or after October 3.

Seven other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 425 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26,872.

Public Health Wales said 10 further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,640.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces a range of new measures to combat the rise in coronavirus cases. Credit: PA

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a further 800 new cases and two deaths in Scotland.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose by 44 since Tuesday and now stands at 262, with 25 patients being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

A further 669 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland, with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak is now at 15,359.

One further death was recorded in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total to 585.