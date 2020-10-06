Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to accuse the Democrats and opponent Joe Biden of favouring "late term abortions" in his first order of business since leaving the Walter Reed Medical Centre.

Mr Trump blasted Mr Biden for his pledge to pass a national abortion law, he claimed that his opponent has taken a "more liberal position" on Roe v. Wade. In the landmark abortion case, the US Supreme Court ruled that women could have abortions, after abolishing an old Texas law prohibiting them to do so.

The President also alleges that the Democrats and Mr Biden support abortion "right up until the time of birth, and beyond" accusing them of execution.

Earlier, the President urged Americans to "get out there" and not to be afraid of the virus, in a video, released shortly after Mr left the hospital.

Mr Biden criticised the incumbent for telling Americans not to "worry about Covid-19." The Democratic hopeful hit out at Mr Trump for downplaying the severity of the virus.

Mr Biden also tweeted "wear a mask" after the US President was seen removing his mask, after arriving at the White House.

In another Tweet, Mr Trump also seems to compare the flu with the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming it is "less lethal" than the flu in most populations.

"The Flu season is coming! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the vaccine, die from Flu. Are we going to close down our country? No We've learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal," he tweeted.

On Monday, US White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for, the same day the President left the hospital.

With 28 days till the election, it is not a surprise that Mr Trump is taking to Twitter to ensure his supporters go out to vote.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, in support of Mr Biden, also urged Americans to make a plan to vote.

In a "closing argument" ahead of the elections, Mrs Obama spoke in length about the chaos Mr Trump created, and blasted him for promoting "racist" policies.

She appealed to parents warning of the consequences of reopening schools and Mr Trump's failure to propose a "clear plan of support" to keep students and teachers safe.