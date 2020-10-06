Jack Wilshere responds to cheeky deadline day bid from non-league Hitchin Town

In response to a cheeky deadline day bid from non-league club Hitchin Town, former England footballer Jack Wilshere has teased that he will train with them.

Wilshere, who was born in Stevenage and lived in nearby Hitchin, announced on Monday that he was terminating his contract with West Ham United.

Straight off the bat, Hitchin Town jokingly offered their training facilities to the midfielder, should he need somewhere to keep fit.

They tweeted: “@JackWilshere if you need somewhere to keep fit while you find a new club, we’re in the market for a 28-year-old creative midfielder from Hitchin. You know where we are.”

And he didn't seem to turn them down. Wilshere quipped: "See you tomorrow. What time? Don’t need to be getting fined day one.”

In his initial tweet, Wilshere said his time with West Ham had "not worked out as he expected."

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: "When I joined the club in the summer of 2018 I joined with great hopes and expectations and was excited to join the club I’d supported as a young boy.

“Unfortunately, despite all of my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I’d expected.

“I have been fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months – training hard every day – but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play."