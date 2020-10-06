John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano returns to the Beatles' spiritual Liverpool home

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

John Lennon's rendition of "Imagine" is known across the world as a song of love and peace.

Now, the piano on which he wrote and recorded the hit single has been returned to his Beatles' roots.

Since the piano was bought 20 years ago by another late musician, George Michael, the piano has been on a tour across the globe.

But as Lennon's 80th birthday approaches this Friday, the piano is returning to its spiritual home in Liverpool, at the Strawberry Field exhibition.