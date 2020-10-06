Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Meet the care home seniors who are very serious about chasing global glory.

These residents are taking part in a virtual cycling competition, that sees them pedal through cities across the world.

The competition helps them exercise and sees some regain their competitive edge, after the coronavirus pandemic cut them off from the outside world.

Former champion 92-year-old Joy Small, who has been recovering from a hip injury, is training to regain her title from the reigning queen in Norway.