Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy

Donald Trump's maskless appearance outside the steps of the White House while infected with coronavirus has certainly divided public opinion.

Democrats have condemned the president's show of defiance, while Mr Trump himself said his actions were a show of strength and leadership.

Some doctors have called his cavalier attitude to the virus irresponsible.

Relatives of victims are angry that he has belittled its deadly potential.

After portraying himself as a leader ready to face down Covid, watch the reaction in the US to a tumultuous 24 hours, with the US election less than a month away.