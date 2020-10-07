Downing Street has said that 70% of almost 16,000 coronavirus cases, which were missed due to a data glitch, had now been traced and asked to provide contacts.

A technical problem caused by Public Health England (PHE) staff using Excel meant the details of thousands of people were not passed to NHS Test and Trace.

The error caused a dramatic rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 12,872 in the 24 hours up to 9am on Saturday - the highest increase since the start of the pandemic.

The Government has not yet given figures or estimates for how many contacts these people had, or how many have been successfully traced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "We continue to work to reach them."

Boris Johnson Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Asked what assessment had been made of the number of people who had been infected as a result of the delays in contacting the 15,841 cases, the spokesman said: "In terms of the individuals who tested positive, they were given the results in the usual way.

"There wasn’t any delay in providing them with their positive test results and they were told to self-isolate and obviously members of their households would have begun to self-isolate as well.

"In addition to that we have been working as quickly as we can to contact any outstanding contacts of those people.

Some lockdown measures have been tightened due to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Ireland. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, No 10 also down played the impact of the Roche problems on the coronavirus testing systems.

On Tuesday, pharmaceutical giant Roche, said it had experienced a "very significant drop" in its processing capacity due to a problem with its Sussex distribution centre, the only one in the UK.

It has been reported that the shortage includes vital reagents, screening kits and swabs.

In addition to providing these chemicals and parts used in Covid-19 tests, Roche also provides materials for a wide range of procedures including blood and urine tests, as well as diabetic care.

Roche warned the issues with the supply chain may not be resolved for two to three weeks, but is prioritising the dispatch of coronavirus and antibody tests.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “Roche alerted the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) yesterday to an issue with their supply chain and they are working to resolve this urgently.

According to the spokesman, the issue is expected to have "little to no impact on Covid testing" and Roche are "prioritising the dispatch of tests" to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

"Measures are also being put in place to ensure that other NHS supplies can continue and Roche have extended their working hours and recruited extra staff so they can return to normal as quickly as possible", the spokesman added.